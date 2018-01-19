WATCH | Australian Open: Rafael Nadal storms into R4 with Damir Dzumhur demolition

Top seed Rafael Nadal stormed into the fourth round of the Australian Open with a bludgeoning 6-1 6-3 6-1 defeat of Bosnia's Damir Dzumhur on Friday.

Melbourne's heatwave had relented by the time the Nadal walked on Margaret Court Arena, but the Spaniard was on fire as he battered the 28th seed into submission.

Also read Australian Open: Third seed Grigor Dimitrov downs Andrey Rublev in four sets

The sole blemish was a dropped service game early in the second set but it only briefly slowed his charge.

Nadal finished the job in one hour 50 minutes to reach the last 16 here for the 11th time where he will face Argentina's Diego Schwartzman.

Also read Australian Open: Roger Federer says get on with it as organisers defend heat policy

Here are highlights

Have you ever noticed @RafaelNadal has unique returning positions? He either stands well back from the baseline (2m or more), giving himself plenty of time, or in a conventional position close to the baseline.#AusOpen #GameInsightGroup @tennisausgig pic.twitter.com/zldA29q6HH — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 19, 2018

How to put on a headband with @RafaelNadal. 1. Make eye contact with coach @Charlymoya to ensure all is aligned 2. Must have pink side out 3. Tie with double knots to minimise any safety risks#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/80CBcvBmD6 — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 19, 2018

For the 11th time in his career, [1] @RafaelNadal is through to the 4R of the #AusOpen! pic.twitter.com/KNyXbSqs2V — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 19, 2018

.@RafaelNadal has dropped only 21 games in three rounds at the #AusOpen On-court interviewer: "Is that the best preparation leading into the 4R at a Grand Slam you have ever had?"#Nadal: “I really don’t know. We are gonna check later.” #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/LncAO5425E — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 19, 2018

(Inputs from Reuters)