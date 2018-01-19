Trending#

Padmaavat

Arvind Kejriwal

SC judges against CJI

India vs South Africa

Rahul Gandhi

  1. Home
  2. Sports
 

  
  

  
  
  
  








WATCH | Australian Open: Rafael Nadal storms into R4 with Damir Dzumhur demolition

Spain's


Rafael Nadal in action at the Australian Open on Friday , Twitter (@AustralianOpen)



   

   

   
   

    





   


 
  
   
   

  
Share

   
    
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
  
   
   
   

   
  

    
Written By

    
  
      

  
  Friday 19 January 2018 16:30 IST
 

   
  


   
  
   
   

   
Top seed Rafael Nadal stormed into the fourth round of the Australian Open with a bludgeoning 6-1 6-3 6-1 defeat of Bosnia's Damir Dzumhur on Friday.

 
Melbourne's heatwave had relented by the time the Nadal walked on Margaret Court Arena, but the Spaniard was on fire as he battered the 28th seed into submission.

 
  
 
The sole blemish was a dropped service game early in the second set but it only briefly slowed his charge.

 
Nadal finished the job in one hour 50 minutes to reach the last 16 here for the 11th time where he will face Argentina's Diego Schwartzman.

 
  
 
Here are highlights
                           
  
 
(Inputs from Reuters)

 
 

    
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   

  
   


  
Join the discussion










   
 

   

        
  
  
          

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  
  
  
  
  
  

   
   

   




       




Next story








 




 




 

    













Next Story