WATCH | Australian Open: Rafael Nadal storms into R4 with Damir Dzumhur demolition
Spain's Rafael Nadal in action at the Australian Open on Friday , Twitter (@AustralianOpen)
Written By
Top seed Rafael Nadal stormed into the fourth round of the Australian Open with a bludgeoning 6-1 6-3 6-1 defeat of Bosnia's Damir Dzumhur on Friday.
Melbourne's heatwave had relented by the time the Nadal walked on Margaret Court Arena, but the Spaniard was on fire as he battered the 28th seed into submission.
The sole blemish was a dropped service game early in the second set but it only briefly slowed his charge.
Nadal finished the job in one hour 50 minutes to reach the last 16 here for the 11th time where he will face Argentina's Diego Schwartzman.
Here are highlights
The world No. walls out onto MCA!#AusOpen @RafaelNadal pic.twitter.com/KnYXbGQVU8— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 19, 2018
Head down. The hard work starts now.@RafaelNadal makes his way to @MCourtArena...#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/eIQa9RFTsT— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 19, 2018
Have you ever noticed @RafaelNadal has unique returning positions?
He either stands well back from the baseline (2m or more), giving himself plenty of time, or in a conventional position close to the baseline.#AusOpen #GameInsightGroup @tennisausgig pic.twitter.com/zldA29q6HH— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 19, 2018
.@RafaelNadal must have a dinner reservation
Takes the first set 6-1 against Damir #Dzumhur.#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/0fqJZ9tM0A— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 19, 2018
Poetry in motion...#AusOpen @RafaelNadal pic.twitter.com/XjcD75bLM9— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 19, 2018
sets down, to go! @RafaelNadal clinches the second set against #Dzumhur to lead 6-1 6-3 #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/mPhrRbLNeX— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 19, 2018
How to put on a headband with @RafaelNadal.
1. Make eye contact with coach @Charlymoya to ensure all is aligned 2. Must have pink side out 3. Tie with double knots to minimise any safety risks#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/80CBcvBmD6— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 19, 2018
For the 11th time in his career, [1] @RafaelNadal is through to the 4R of the #AusOpen! pic.twitter.com/KNyXbSqs2V— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 19, 2018
"In general terms, I think I should be very happy."
We agree @RafaelNadal #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/n4u9T1BkXV— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 19, 2018
Euphoria!
The world No. continues to march on.#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/KTk4a9KcT7— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 19, 2018
.@RafaelNadal has dropped only 21 games in three rounds at the #AusOpen
On-court interviewer: "Is that the best preparation leading into the 4R at a Grand Slam you have ever had?"#Nadal: “I really don’t know. We are gonna check later.” #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/LncAO5425E— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 19, 2018
Catch! #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/5kcop48gWs— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 19, 2018
Job done @RafaelNadal will play [24] Diego Schwartzman in the 4R.#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/sn2amnatAP— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 19, 2018
(Inputs from Reuters)