WATCH | Australian Open: Novak Djokovic overcomes muscle strain to beat Ramos-Vinolas
Novak Djokovic , Twitter @AustralianOpen
Written By
Former champion Novak Djokovic added an apparent muscle strain in his lower back to concerns about his problem elbow but still overpowered Spaniard Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-2 6-3 6-3 to reach the fourth round of the Australian Open on Saturday.
After holding serve to lead 2-1 in the second set, the 14th seed took a medical time-out and lay down on Margaret Court Arena as a trainer worked feverishly on his lower back.The injury did little to restrict the six-times champion Serb as he returned to break the 21st seed in the next game before rolling on to a fuss-free victory in two hours and 21 minutes.
Djokovic will face South Korea's young gun Chung Hyeon in an intriguing intergenerational battle for a place in the quarter-finals. (Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)
There it is!@DjokerNole breezes through the first set #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/v8BX8x1z5w— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 20, 2018
@DjokerNole is ok!#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/6CCX3vbVtY— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 20, 2018
Despite an injury concern, @DjokerNole continues to power on
Leads 6-2 6-3.#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/3qa8pUwfNh— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 20, 2018
It's a Novak kind of night!@DjokerNole d 21st seed Albert #RamosVinolas 6-2 6-3 6-3 to advance to the 4R for the 11th time, where he will meet Hyeon #Chung.#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/zfFSKzYpGQ— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 20, 2018
.@DjokerNole earns a date with Hyeon #Chung in the 4R! pic.twitter.com/nUSszy2kw7— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 20, 2018
"I'm not the only one who considers this slam as the 'Happy Slam'... It's a great pleasure to be here." @DjokerNole humble in victory as always and also tries his hand at an Aussie impression #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/ZFir8nRkOk— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 20, 2018