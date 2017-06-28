SubJunior National Aquatic C'ship: Utkarsh, Sanjiti set record

Maharashtra's Utkarsh Ghor and Sanjiti Saha created two national records on the opening day of the 34th SubJunior National Aquatic Championship here.

Utkarsh, who won two gold medals for his state, had the rare distinction of breaking two records on the same day, when he swam a fast race to beat his own record of 34.88 secs set in the morning (heat for final event) clocking 34.30 Secs.

He returned to the pool to claim the title of being the fastest swimmer in the Boys Group IV category by winning his second gold of the day in the 50 m freestyle clocking a time of 30.55 Secs.

Mumbai's Sanjiti Saha and Palak Dhami smashed the national record in 100 m Butterfly for Girls Group III, with Sanjiti winning gold with a New meet record of 01 min:07.77 sec and Palak claiming silver with a better meet record of 1 min:08.82 sec.

Maharashtra won the last race of the day to maintain a comfortable lead at the top of the table. The team represented by Utkarsh, Armaan Jetha, Vivaan Thakur and Rishabh Das won gold with a time of 2:09.55.

