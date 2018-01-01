Trending#

Khelo India School Games to be broadcast live on TV, Star Sports bags rights

Star Sports has bagged the broadcast rights of Sports Ministry's flagship 'Khelo India School Games (KISG)' for a period of five years from 2018 to 2022. 

 
The inaugural Khelo India School Games 2018 will be held from January 31 for under-17 age group (boys and girls) across 16 sports disciplines.

 
"After careful deliberation and following a transparent bidding process, we are delighted to announce that Khelo India School Games 2018 will be partnering with Star Sports for the broadcast of event. It will be the first time that school games will be broadcast LIVE simultaneously on TV and digital platform," Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore said in a statement.

 
Revamped Khelo India aims to inculcate a nationwide culture of sports through a grassroots sports revolution, and KISG is an important aspect of this strategy. The revamped Khelo India was launched to achieve the twin objectives of broad basing of sports and achieving excellence in sports.

 
In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision, Khelo India aims to infuse a culture of sports at the grassroots level.

        
  
  
          
  
  
  
  
  
  


 
Such systematic pursuit of sports offers multiple opportunities, namely, holistic development of children and youth, community development, gender quality, a healthier nation, national pride and economic opportunities related to sport development.

 
Khelo India will also act as a catalyst to usher in a change in the mindsets of parents and teachers towards sports.

 
The event is expected to host around 6000 athletes and officials in its first edition. The best talent selected through the competition will be among the 1000 budding athletes eligible for a scholarship worth Rs 5 lakh each per year for a period of eight years.

 
Every year, new athletes will be added under the Khelo India scheme.

 
The games will be conducted at par with international level competitions so as to give the best experience to players and other stakeholders. 

 
 

    
   
Join the discussion










   
 

   

        
  
  
          

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  
  
  
  
  
  

   
   

   




       




