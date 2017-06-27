Soccer-Norwegian championship results and standings

June 26 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Monday Monday, June 26 Stromsgodset IF 1 Molde 1 Sunday, June 25 Aalesund 5 Odd Grenland 1 Rosenborg Trondheim 3 Sogndal 0 Sarpsborg 08 1 Brann Bergen 1 Stabaek 1 Kristiansund BK 4 Tromso 1 Sandefjord Fotball 1 Viking Stavanger 1 FK Haugesund 1 Saturday, June 24 Valerenga Oslo 3 Lillestrom 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Rosenborg Trondheim 14 8 4 2 22 9 28 ------------------------- 2 Brann Bergen 14 7 5 2 30 11 26 3 Sarpsborg 08 14 7 4 3 23 13 25 ------------------------- 4 Aalesund 14 6 4 4 21 15 22 ------------------------- 5 Molde 14 6 3 5 22 17 21 6 Valerenga Oslo 14 6 3 5 21 20 21 7 Odd Grenland 14 6 3 5 12 16 21 8 FK Haugesund 14 5 4 5 16 17 19 9 Sandefjord Fotball 14 5 3 6 16 21 18 10 Stabaek 14 5 3 6 20 27 18 11 Lillestrom 14 5 2 7 18 21 17 12 Sogndal 14 4 4 6 18 22 16 13 Kristiansund BK 14 4 4 6 16 20 16 ------------------------- 14 Stromsgodset IF 14 3 6 5 16 21 15 ------------------------- 15 Tromso 14 3 5 6 16 25 14 16 Viking Stavanger 14 2 3 9 12 24 9 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation

