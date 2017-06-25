Soccer-Argentine championship results and standings

June 24 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Saturday Saturday, June 24 Defensa y Justicia 1 Gimnasia-La Plata 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts C1 Boca Juniors 29 17 9 3 60 24 60 2 River Plate 29 16 7 6 51 28 55 3 Banfield 29 17 3 9 41 32 54 4 Estudiantes 29 15 8 6 45 26 53 5 Independiente 29 14 10 5 38 22 52 ------------------------- 6 San Lorenzo 29 16 4 9 45 34 52 7 Racing Club 29 16 4 9 48 39 52 8 Newell's Old Boys 29 14 7 8 40 28 49 9 Lanus 29 14 7 8 35 24 49 10 Defensa y Justicia 30 14 7 9 31 23 49 11 Colon (Santa Fe) 29 14 6 9 32 25 48 ------------------------- 12 Rosario Central 29 11 10 8 39 30 43 13 Gimnasia-La Plata 30 12 7 11 26 24 43 14 Talleres 29 11 8 10 34 29 41 15 Godoy Cruz 29 12 4 13 32 34 40 16 Atletico Rafaela 29 10 7 12 29 27 37 17 Temperley 29 10 6 13 30 38 36 18 Velez Sarsfield 29 10 6 13 31 40 36 19 Olimpo 29 8 11 10 34 32 35 20 Patronato 29 8 9 12 29 39 33 21 Atletico Tucuman 29 8 8 13 33 39 32 22 San Martin (San Juan) 29 7 11 11 26 39 32 23 Union (Santa Fe) 29 8 8 13 24 37 32 24 Tigre 29 8 7 14 32 41 31 25 Huracan 29 6 10 13 23 30 28 26 Belgrano 29 5 10 14 21 34 25 27 Sarmiento 29 6 7 16 28 49 25 28 Aldosivi 29 5 10 14 15 37 25 29 Quilmes 29 6 7 16 18 42 25 30 Arsenal 29 6 6 17 25 49 24 ------------------------- C - Champion 1-5: Copa Libertadores 6-11: Copa Sudamericana Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, June 24 San Martin (San Juan) v Rosario Central (2200) Sunday, June 25 Boca Juniors v Union (Santa Fe) (1915) Atletico Rafaela v Sarmiento (2000) Banfield v Racing Club (2210) Colon (Santa Fe) v River Plate (2300) Monday, June 26 Arsenal v Tigre (2100) Patronato v Atletico Tucuman (2100) Aldosivi v Olimpo (2315) Huracan v Belgrano (2315) Velez Sarsfield v Temperley (2315) Tuesday, June 27 Estudiantes v Quilmes (2100) Newell's Old Boys v Godoy Cruz (2100) Independiente v Lanus (2315) Talleres v San Lorenzo (2315)

