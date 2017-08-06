Roger Federer to play first post-Wimbledon match at Rogers Cup

The world number three, who has not been to Montreal since 2011, will play at the Rogers Cup--which will also mark the 35-year-old's first tune-up event for the US Open.

Swiss tennis maestro Roger Federer is all set to play his first match since winning his 19th Grand Slam title last month at Wimbledon at next week?s ATP event in Montreal. The world number three, who has not been to Montreal since 2011, will play at the Rogers Cup--which will also mark the 35-year-old's first tune-up event for the US Open.

According to the draw, Federer will square off with the winner of a first-round match between Canadians Vasek Pospisil and Peter Polansky,Sport24 reported. It will also be for the first time since 2011 in Monte Carlo that French Open winner Rafael Nadal and Federer, who also bagged this year's Australian Open title, find themselves at opposite ends of a draw as top seeds.

Federer is looking to clinch his third crown in the Canadian event but the first in Montreal after winning in 2004 and 2006 in Toronto. Meanwhile, Nadal will play his opening match with either Croatia?s Borna Coric or a qualifier.

The men's event of the Rogers Cup will be held in Montreal from August 4 to 13 while the women's event is slated to take place in Toronto from August 5 to 13.