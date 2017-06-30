Reuters Sports Schedule at 0001 GMT on Friday, June 30

Reuters sports schedule at 0001 GMT on Friday: SOCCER Confederations Cup Goretzka double helps Germany reach Confederations Cup final SOCHI - Germany's Leon Goretzka scored two expertly-taken early goals to set them on the way to a thumping 4-1 win over Mexico in a dramatic, end-to-end Confederations Cup semi-final on Thursday.

SOCCER

Confederations Cup

Goretzka double helps Germany reach Confederations Cup final

SOCHI - Germany's Leon Goretzka scored two expertly-taken early goals to set them on the way to a thumping 4-1 win over Mexico in a dramatic, end-to-end Confederations Cup semi-final on Thursday. (SOCCER-CONFEDERATIONS-GER-MEX/ (TV), moved 400 words)

We will bring you all the latest news from the World Cup warm-up event in Russia as the teams prepare for Sunday's final. (SOCCER-CONFEDERATIONS/)

European club news

We will have all the latest transfer news from around Europe as teams improve their squads for next season. (SOCCER-COUNTRY-TEAM/, expect throughout)

Messi gets married

ROSARIO - Barcelona's Argentina forward Lionel Messi marries his fiancée Antonella Roccuzzo at their hometown of Rosario, in Argentina. (PEOPLE-MESSI/WEDDING (PIX, TV)

TENNIS

Venus Williams in car crash that led to fatality

Former world number one tennis player Venus Williams was involved in a two-car crash on June 9 at a Florida intersection that resulted in the death of a man in the other vehicle, her attorney said Thursday. (TENNIS-VENUS/, expect by 0005 / 8:05 PM ET, 300 words)

Wimbledon draw takes place

LONDON - The All England club holds the draw for the men's and ladies' singles tournaments ahead of the 2017 Wimbledon Championships. (TENNIS-WIMBLEDON/DRAW (TV), by Simon Cambers, 300 words)

We will also have penpix of the top six men's and women's contenders at Wimbledon and a list of former champions. (TENNIS-WIMBLEDON/PENPIX and TENNIS-WIMBLEDON/CHAMPIONS)

Train like a pro, but at what cost?

LONDON - Want to train like Serena Williams or Rafael Nadal? You now can, but it will come at a price. We examine and compare the costs of some of the leading tennis academies. (TENNIS-WIMBLEDON/ACADEMIES, moving at 0100 GMT/9 PM ET, by Danielle Rossingh, 1,000 words0

Also see TENNIS-WIMBLEDON/ACADEMIES (FACTBOX)

Aegon International

Djokovic faces Medvedev, Monfils meets compatriot Gasquet

EASTBOURNE, England - Novak Djokovic plays rising young Russian Daniil Medvedev in the semi-finals before Gael Monfils takes on Richard Gasquet in an all-French affair at the Wimbledon warm-up event on the south coast. (TENNIS-EASTBOURNE/MEN, expect from 1600 GMT/12 AM ET, 300 words)

British pair Konta and Watson in semi-final action

EASTBOURNE, England - Britain's Wimbledon hope Johanna Konta, fresh from beating world No. 1 Angelique Kerber, meets Czech Karolina Pliskova in the semi-finals after Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki faces local favourite Heather Watson. (TENNIS-EASTBOURNE/WOMEN, expect from 1200 GMT/10 AM ET, 300 words)

RUGBY

British & Irish Lions tour of New Zealand

Lions and All Blacks complete preparations for second test

WELLINGTON - The British & Irish Lions and New Zealand complete preparations for the second test with the world champions holding a 1-0 lead in the three-match series after a 30-15 win at Eden Park. (RUGBY-UNION/LIONS, expect throughout from 0200 GMT/10 PM ET, by Greg Stutchbury, 400 words)

OLYMPICS

IOC, Tokyo 2020 organisers hold news conference

TOKYO - The International Olympic Committee and Tokyo 2020 organising committee hold a news conference after the IOC's fourth review of preparations for the Games. (OLYMPICS-TOKYO/ (PIX, TV), expect from 1530 GMT/1130 AM ET, by Christopher Gallagher and Elaine Lies, 400 words)

CYCLING

Porte plots to topple old team mate Froome on Tour

DUESSELDORF - BMC's Australian rider Richie Porte says Chris Froome is still favourite for the Tour de France but is confident of pushing his old team mate all the way to Paris in the battle for the yellow jersey. (CYCLING-FRANCE/PORTE (PIX), moved, by Martyn Herman, 400 words)

GOLF

PGA Tour

Quicken Loans National (to 2)

Fowler tries to move on from U.S. Open letdown

World number nine Rickie Fowler, in his first tournament since letting an opportunity at the U.S. Open slip away, headlines a field at TPC Potomac that also includes Justin Thomas and Patrick Reed. (GOLF-QUICKENLOANS/, expect by 0045 GMT/8:45 PM ET, 400 words)

LPGA: Women's PGA Championship (to 2)

Choi charges to Women's PGA lead with late birdie blitz

OLYMPIA FIELDS, Illinois - Chella Choi birdied four of the final six holes to take the clubhouse lead as Michelle Wie and Brooke Henderson both challenged during the first round at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship on Thursday. (GOLF-WOMEN-PGACHAMP/, moved, by Andrew Both, 400 words)

BASEBALL

Price leads Red Sox into clash with Twins

Former Cy Young Award winner David Price gets the call for the Boston Red Sox against the visiting Minnesota Twins while Clayton Kershaw leads the Los Angeles Dodgers into a battle with the host Los Angeles Angels in two of the 13 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-MLB-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0530 GMT/1:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (Expect by 0000 GMT/8 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words) (Asia Desk Editor: Peter Rutherford)

