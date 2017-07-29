Essel Group 90 years
sergio ramos, kylian mbappe, Football, real madrid, cristiano ronaldo, zinedine zidane, barcelona, la liga, neymar, miami, unite

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos ready to welcome star striker Kylian Mbappe

Sergio Ramos (L) and Kylian Mbappe (Reuters)
Sat, 29 Jul 2017-02:21pm , PTI

The 18 year-old forward is wanted by Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane, with the Spanish giants poised to make him one of the most expensive players of all time in a move that could cost around $211 million (180 million euros).

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos says French teen striker Kylian Mbappe will become a welcome addition for the reigning Champions League and La Liga champions should he decide to leave Monaco. The 18 year-old forward is wanted by Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane, with the Spanish giants poised to make him one of the most expensive players of all time in a move that could cost around $211 million (180 million euros).

Ramos was adamant Mbappe has the qualities to become of the best in the world. "It's not a decision for me but Mbappe is a great prospect. There are not young players around like him. We have an important year ahead of us and already have excellent players," Ramos said ahead of Saturday's meeting with arch- rivals Barcelona in Miami. But it's money which moves football and people can pay what they want. If he wants to come to Real Madrid, the doors will be open."

While Zidane smiled through his press conference here, Barcelona have been fighting to keep superstar Neymar from accepting Paris St Germain's riches. The French legend declined to twist the knife regarding Neymar.

football, Web Exclusive, kylian mbappe, AS Monaco, real madrid, zinedine zidane, paul pogba, fifa, paris, los angeles, Chelsea,

ALSO READ

Real Madrid set to smash transfer record fee with astounding 180m euro bid for Moncao's Kylian Mbappe?

"We will see what happens," Zidane said. "He's a good player. They are our most important rivals but we lost our last match against Manchester City and we want to put in a strong performance. We are happy, want to perform, we want to be physically better. That's our goal, but we are so happy to be here."

Madrid will boast a strong squad although Real enters the match without Cristiano Ronaldo, who has missed the US tour and will not appear Saturday. "Yes I am happy with what we have right now," said Zidane. "But we have a good squad even though we are missing Cristiano here. He is on vacation, and he can enjoy that and be ready for the season."

football, real madrid, El Clasico, fc barcelona, miami, united states, cristiano ronaldo, lionel messi, neymar, gareth bale, spa

ALSO READ

Real Madrid v/s Barcelona: El Clasico set to turn up heat in Miami

Ronaldo kept the International Champions Cup organizers waiting until the very last minute before deciding he would not be playing. The Portuguese star has been in Asia completing commercial obligations and is expected in court on Monday in Madrid to testify in a tax-evasion case, meaning his presence in South Florida was always highly doubtful.

"Unfortunately, Ronaldo's personal commitments precluded him from being here," Charlie Stillitano, chairman of organisers Relevent Sports, told the Miami Herald. "He really wanted to be here. This is not a diva situation. He was hoping that he could make it. He waited until today to let us know, but it just didn't work out. We still have the two best teams and the top stars minus one."

 
Comments
 

Also Read