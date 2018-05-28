Petition to punish Sergio Ramos for Mohamed Salah's Champions League final injury has got more than 3,30,000 signatures

Many football fans around the world have signed an online petition asking Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos to be punished for ‘intentionally’ injuring Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah.

The Egypt forward had to leave the field during the UEFA Champions League 2019 final and is in danger of missing the World Cup 2018 after a tangle with Ramos.

The petition on Change.org said, "Sergio Ramos intentionally kept Mohamed Salah's arm under his armpit, causing dislocation of his shoulder. Not only missing the rest of the game, but also missing the FIFA World Cup 2018."

"In addition he kept acting that Liverpool players fouled him falsely, causing the referee to give Manne a yellow card he did not deserve," the petetion than added.

"Sergio Ramos represents an awful example to future generations of football players. Instead of winning matches fairly, he uses tricks that defy the spirit of the game and fair play. UEFA and FIFA should take measures against Ramos and similar players, using the video recordings of matches to keep the spirit of the game."

The petetion titled "UEFA & FIFA should punish Sergio Ramos for intentionally hurting Mohamed Salah" has already earned over 3.30 lakh signatures.

Meanwhile, Ramos sent out a tweet after the match wishing Salah speedy recovery.

He tweeted, “Sometimes football shows you its good side and others the bad. Above all we are fellow pros. Get well soon, Salah. The future awaits you.’

Real Madrid defeated Liverpool 3-1 on Saturday night to clinch their 13th Champions League title.