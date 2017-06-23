No need of a coach if Kohli thinks he is the boss: Prasanna

Former India off-spinner Erapalli Prasanna today took a dig at Virat Kohli and said if the current skipper feels he is the "boss" of the Indian cricket then the team can do without a coach.

Prasanna sounded cynical in his response when asked about the rift between Kohli and Anil Kumble, who quit as Indian cricket team coach recently.

"Why do they require a coach, if the captain is the boss? I don't think they even need the services of batting or fielding coaches (Sanjay Bangar and R Sridhar)," the former spin great told

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)