Junior World Wrestling Championship: Manju Kumari bags bronze with comfortable win in repechage bout

India's Manju Kumari clinched the bronze medal in the women's 59kg category of the Junior World Wrestling Championship in Tampere, Finland on Thursday. Manju registered a 2-0 victory over Ilona Prokopevniuk of Ukraine in her bronze medal play-off bout to find a place on the podium on the podium.

En-route to her third-place finish, Manju had started off her campaign with a dominating 5-1 victory over Bulgaria's Aleksandrina Nikolaeva Kashinova in the 1/8 stage, before she was outclassed 0-10 by Japan's Yuzuru Kumano in her quarterfinal round.

However, with the Japanese girl advancing to the final of 59kg, Manju got another life in the form of repechage and she did not waste the opportunity.

Manju was congratulated by former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag on Twitter:

Many congratulations Manju Kumari for winning bronze in Junior World Wrestling Championship in Tampere .The whole country is proud of you ! pic.twitter.com/ymHZWgn8gL — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 3, 2017

In her repechage bout, Manju got the better of Tianna Grace Kennett of Canada 4-0 to storm into the bronze-medal play-offs.