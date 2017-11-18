Indian Super League 2017: Jamshedpur FC earn first ISL point after draw with NorthEast United

Jamshedpur FC and NorthEast United FC played out a goalless draw in the second match of the Indian Super League on Saturday. It means that the first two matches of the ISL have both not provided a single goal.

Jamshedpur FC, which played with 10 men after Andre Bikey was sent off, registered their first ever point in the ISL. Bikey who was introduced just couple of minutes earlier was sent off in the 78th minute after a blatant stamp on Luis Alfonso. However, NorthEast United FC could not make much of the extra man advantage as the visitors managed to keep them at bay.

There were several chances but the attackers on both teams could not make them count. Goalkeepers of both the teams made some fine stops as well.