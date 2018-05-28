I'll be back: Roger Federer's shocking French Open plans will not please Rafael Nadal

World No.2 Roger Federer has made a statement that will take tennis fans across the globe by surprise. The 20-time Grand Slam champion has said that he intends to mount a challenge at the French Open at least one more time before he retires.

Federer has skipped the second Major of the season since the past three years to better manage his schedule. The 36-year-old has stated that his primary focus during the middle part of the calender is Wimbledon, where he has triumphed on eight occassions. For that, it's imperative for him to not exert himself during the clay court season, a surface where he's had least success in his illustrious career.

“In consultation with my team, it became clear that if I wanted to try hard to stay on tour for a few more years, I could not play the same busy schedule that I did years back,” Federer told Vogue this week.

“I needed to balance everything in my life and make sure I had enough time for training, rest, and recovery—and philanthropy. Also, being a father to four kids and a great husband for my wife was paramount in deciding my schedule. But hopefully I can play Roland-Garros again before my career is over," added the legend.

Meanwhile, Rafael Nadal, a ten-time champ at Roland Garros, starts his title defence in Paris on Monday with a clash against Italy's Simone Bolelli on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

Novak Djokovic, looking to get back to winning ways on the biggest stage following elbow surgery, takes on unseeded Brazilian Rogerio Dutra Silva.

Dominic Thiem, one of the players capable of denying Spaniard Nadal a record-extending 11th title at Roland Garros, opens his campaign on Court One against Ilya Ivashka of Belarus.

Five-times grand slam champion Maria Sharapova is also in action, with the Russian taking on Richel Hogenkamp of the Netherlands on Court Suzanne-Lenglen.

Order of play on the main showcourts on Monday (all matches first round, times IST, prefix numbers denote seeding)

Court Philippe-Chatrier (play starts at 2.30 pm)

8-Petra Kvitova (Czech Republic) v Veronica Cepede Royg (Paraguay)

Rogerio Dutra Silva (Brazil) v 20-Novak Djokovic (Serbia)

Danielle Collins (U.S.) v 2-Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark)

1-Rafa Nadal (Spain) v Simone Bolelli (Italy)

Court Suzanne-Lenglen (2.30 pm)

Guillermo Garcia-Lopez(Spain) v 23-Stan Wawrinka (Switzerland)

Andrea Petkovic (Germany) v 29-Kristina MLADENOVIC (France)

Andreas Seppi (Italy) v 27-Richard Gasquet (France)

28-Maria Sharapova (Russia) v Richel Hogenkamp (Netherlands)

Court 1 (2.30 pm)

Benoit Paire (France) v Roberto Carballes Baena (Spain)

7-Dominic Thiem (Austria) v Ilya Ivashka (Belarus)

Laura Siegemund (Germany) v 15-Coco Vandeweghe (U.S.)

Barbora Krejcikova (Czech Republic) v 6-Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic)

(Inputs from Reuters)