From Virender Sehwag to Baba Ramdev: Twitter full of praise for boxer Vijender Singh after his win

People watching the bout between Vijender Singh and Zulipikaer Maimaitiali must have had their hearts in their mouth towards the end of the fight, given that the younger and more energetic Chinese puglist seemed to have the upper hand. However, Indian fans erupted when the referees unanimously announced Vijender Singh as the winner by five points.

Twitter was excited after the victory. Here were some of the best tweets

Tough match this,but congrats @boxervijender .Enjoyed Hakka Noodles while watching ur fight & you made Chinese Hakka Bakka#BattleGroundAsia pic.twitter.com/6nlcX92MHM — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 5, 2017

Congratulations to @boxervijender for the great win. Chinese met a grand defeat in Mumbai and same will happen in Doklam #BattleGroundAsia pic.twitter.com/d7kwncuvgQ — Swami Ramdev (@yogrishiramdev) August 5, 2017

Congratulations @boxervijender on yet another victory. Looked like the best match of your pro-boxing career. Superbly done#BattleGroundAsia — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) August 5, 2017

Many Congratulations @boxervijender . The unbeatable,the invincible - 9-0 & counting. U are an inspiration bro. BOOM #BattleGroundAsia — Mikkhail Vaswani (@MikkhailVaswani) August 5, 2017

#VijenderSingh 9-0 SonnyWhiting DeanGillen SamHyuseinov AlexanderHorvath MatiouzeRoyer Andrzej Soldra Kerry Hope Francis Cheka Z Maimaitiali — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) August 5, 2017

And the winner is... Vijender Singh. #salute — Pratap Simha (@mepratap) August 5, 2017