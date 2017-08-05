Essel Group 90 years
vijender

From Virender Sehwag to Baba Ramdev: Twitter full of praise for boxer Vijender Singh after his win

Sat, 5 Aug 2017-11:15pm

Twitter was full of praise

People watching the bout between Vijender Singh and Zulipikaer Maimaitiali must have had their hearts in their mouth towards the end of the fight, given that the younger and more energetic Chinese puglist seemed to have the upper hand. However, Indian fans erupted when the referees unanimously announced Vijender Singh as the winner by five points.

Twitter was excited after the victory. Here were some of the best tweets

 
Comments
 

Also Read