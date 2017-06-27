D Y Patil Stadium almost set for U17 World Cup, says Ceppi

With 100 days to go from tomorrow for the kick-off of the FIFA U17 World Cup, local organising committee's Tournament Director, Javier Ceppi, has declared that the D Y Patil Sports Stadium in Navi Mumbai, one of the six designated venues, was almost match ready.

He also said that final touches were being given to the fourth and last training site, belonging to the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation, and would be done soon.

"The work for the last training site, owned by NMMC, has picked up and is looking like it will be done soon. The stadium is almost match ready they are undertaking certain renovations that will make it an even better facility," a media release quoted Ceppi as saying.

"People are starting to get excited about the Tournament and ticket sales have increased steadily, so we hope that fans take full advantage of this once in a lifetime opportunity," he added.

DY Patil Cricket Ground, DY Patil Football Ground, the NMSA Football Ground and the Yashvantrao Chavan Maidan are the four training sites that will be available for training sessions for the teams that will play in Navi Mumbai, the release said.

The DY Patil Sports Stadium will host the opening game and one of the semi-finals of what will be India s first ever FIFA tournament. The venue was ratified by FIFA back in October 2016.

The tournament is set to be played in India between October 6 and 28 with New Delhi, Kochi, Kolkata, Guwahati and Goa being the other cities which have been allotted matches in the mega football event.

