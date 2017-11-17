'Crazy schedule' leads to HS Prannoy's 2nd round exit

Poor scheduling by Badminton World Federation has resulted in a top Indian player making an early exit yet again in a Superseries tournament.

Senior national men's singles champion only last week, HS Prannoy lost his second round match in straight games on Thursday within 14 hours of winning a tough three-setter first-round at the China Open Superseries Premier in Fuzhou on Thursday.

Prannoy lost to 19-21 17-21 in 42 minutes on Thursday to be the second Indian casualty after reigning women's singles Saina Nehwal lost earlier in the day.

Prannoy had tweeted after his come-from-behind first-round 18-21 21-16 21-19 win over Korea's Lee Dong Keun on Wednesday: "Finished my first round at 11.30 pm and second round scheduled at 12.30 pm tomorrow #crazyshedule #superseries."

After the shock straight-game loss to 50th-ranked Lee Cheuk Yiu of Chinese Taipei, Prannoy tweeted again: "2 rounds in a gap of 12 hours = DEAD! Could have tried a bit more today if I had enough rest after gruelling 3 setter last night! #chinaopen."

Prannoy is not the first to be affected by the scheduling. Saina Nehwal was done in by the illogical draw in the World Championships in Glasgow in August when she played her quarterfinal and semifinal matches in the space of 17 hours without getting adequate time for recovery and rest.

Ace shuttler Parupalli Kashyap had told DNA not long ago that "BWF has to come up with some solution".

In the Thailand Open, he had played a round at 1 am and his next game was scheduled at 11.30 am the next day. After pleading with the tournament referee, he got the match rescheduled to 2pm. "The body needs at least 12-15 hours of complete rest," he said.

Chatting with DNA after his defeat, Prannoy from Fuzhou on Thursday said : "Can't do anything about the scheduling. My opponent (Yiu) played at 7 pm last night and I finished my match at 11.30. By the time I slept, it was 2 am. I could hardly sleep for six hours before getting ready for the next round. How will I play at 12:30 pm?"

Prannoy added that the players who playing morning first round matches were scheduled for night the next day. "It made no sense," said the 25-year-old who will next be playing the Hong Kong Superseries next week.

Sindhu lone Indian left in fray

Meanwhile, world No. 2 and defending champion PV Sindhu did not face any such scheduling issues as she brushed aside qualifier Han Yue of China, world No. 104, to enter the last eight.

Sindhu won 21-15 21-13 in 40 minutes to set up a quarterfinal clash with another local qualifier Fangjie Gao.

Sindhu is the only Indian remaining in the tournament that she won last year for the first of her three Superseries titles.

Reigning national women's singles winner Saina Nehwal exited in the pre-quarterfinals in straight games, 18-21 11-21 to Japan's fifth seed Akane Yamaguchi.

Second round results (Indians only):

Men's singles: HS Prannoy lost to Cheuk Yiu Lee (HKG) 19-21 17-21

Women's singles: 2-PV Sindhu bt Yue Han (CHN) 21-15 21-13, Saina Nehawl lost to 5-Akane Yamaguchi 18-21 11-21