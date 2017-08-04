Brazilian legend Pele has a special message for compatriot Neymar after PSG move

Neymar penned a five-year deal with Paris Saint-Germain on Thursday after completing his record 222 million euros transfer from Barcelona.

Football legend Pele congratulated Neymar on his world record move to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), telling his successor in the famed Brazilian number 10 shirt: "Good luck for your new challenge". Neymar penned a five-year deal with PSG on Thursday after completing his record 222 million euros transfer from Barcelona.

"Paris is a beautiful city and one of my favourites in the world," three-time World Cup winner Pele wrote on Twitter.

Congratulations @neymarjr, good luck in your new challenge. Paris is a beautiful city, one of my favorite in the world! pic.twitter.com/wENWRcLB9X — Pelé (@Pele) August 3, 2017

Barca said on Thursday that forward Neymar's legal representatives had paid his 222 million euros ($263 million) release clause and French television station RMC Sports said the Brazilian had signed a five-year contract with PSG.

Barcelona said in a statement on their website (www.barcelona.com) that his legal representatives "visited in person the club's offices and made the payment of 222 million euros in the player's name with regards to the unilateral termination of the contract that united both parties."

Barcelona said they would pass on details of the operation to European soccer body UEFA "so that they can determine the disciplinary responsibilities that may arise from this case."

