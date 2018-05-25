Brazil football legend Ronaldinho to marry two women at same time, say reports

Seems like a double heartbreak is awaiting for all the female fans of Brazilian soccer star Ronaldinho. The former footballer is planning to marry two women at the same time in August, at his home in Rio de Janeiro.

Brazil's legendary football player Ronaldinho will reportedly tie the knot in August with fiancées Priscilla Coelho and Beatriz Souza. The 38-year-old footballer started dating Beatriz Souza in 2016 and continued his relationship with Priscilla, whom he proposed to several years earlier.

The both girls - Priscilla and Beatriz - have been living with Ronaldinho since December in Rio de Janeiro mansion, according to reports.

Bigamy, which is illegal in Brazil, has punishment by up to six years in jail.

As per Brazil's O Dia newspaper, Ronaldinho will marry the two women at a private ceremony in Rio.

Ronaldo de Assis Moreira aka Ronaldinho, who is a former World Player of the Year, proposed to both girls for marriage in January last year. He also gave them engagement rings. As per the reports, Ronaldinho also give an allowance of around £1,500 as pocket money to Priscilla and Beatriz. The former Barcelona star even buys same presents for both girls.

One of the best players of his generation, Ronaldinho has won two FIFA World Player of the Year awards and a Ballon d'Or. Ronaldinho represented Brazil in 97 matches and scored 33 goals. He has played two FIFA World Cups for his country. He was an integral part of the 2002 World Cup-winning Brazil team. Brazilian played for Barcelona from 2003 to 2008 and scored 70 goals in his 145 appearances.