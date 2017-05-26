Essel Group 90 years
Badminton: India crash out of Sudirman Cup post 0-3 drubbing to China

India's Srikanth Kidambi hits a shot during his men's singles Sudirman Cup badminton match against Chen Long of China at the Gold Coast Sports Centre on May 26, 2017 (AFP)
Fri, 26 May 2017-03:35pm , ANI

Ashwini Ponappa, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Srikanth Kidambi and Manu Attri were the Indian shuttlers who suffered defeats at the Sudirman Cup mixed team badminton championship on Friday.

In a major blow, India crashed out of the Sudirman Cup mixed team badminton championship after going down 0-3 against 10-time champions China in their quarter-final clash at the Gold Coast on Friday.

India began their last-eight clash with the mixed doubles event. After comfortably winning the first set, the Indian duo of Ashwini Ponappa and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy slumped to a 21-16, 13-21, and 16-21 defeat at the hands of the Chinese pair of Lu Kai and Huang Yaqiong in a clash that lasted for almost one hour.

In the men's singles event, Srikanth Kidambi​ also failed to rise up to the expectations and went on to suffer a 16-21, 17-21 loss against Chen Long in a 48-minute long quarter-final clash.

Meanwhile, the men's doubles pair of Rankireddy and Manu Attri were outplayed 9-21, 11-21 by the Chinese duo of Fu Haifeng and Zhang Nan to end India's chances of making it to the semi-finals.

The remaining day of the event will see Rio-Olympic silver-medallist PV Sindhu taking on HE Bingjiao in the women's singles clash.

In the women's doubles event, Ponappa and N. Sikki Reddy will face Bao Yixin and Tang Jinhua.

 
