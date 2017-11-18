Andy Murray splits with coach Ivan Lendl for a second time

Murray has won two Wimbledon, one US Open and two Olympic gold medals during his time with Lendl.

Former world number one Andy Murray has split with coach Ivan Lendl for a second time by "mutual agreement". This is the second time the duo have parted ways.

Murray was coached by Lendl from 2012 to 2014 during which he won Wimbledon, the US Open and an Olympic gold. Murray was then coached by Amelie Mauresmo before turning back to Lendl in 2016, winning his second Wimbledon title, a second Olympic gold and becoming world number one that year.

"I'm thankful to Ivan for his help and guidance over the years," Murray said.

"We've had great success and learned a lot as a team. My focus now is on getting ready for Australia with the team I have in place and getting back to competing."

Former world number one and eight-time Grand Slam winner Lendl, 57, added: "I wish Andy well. We had a great run and a lot of fun."

Murray has been recovering from a hip injury, and his last competitive match was a Wimbledon quarter-final defeat by Sam Querrey in July.