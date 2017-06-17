After four decades, McDonald's ends Olympics sponsorship

Fast food giant McDonald?s is ending its decades-long affiliation with the Olympics Games, as it cut short a deal that was supposed to extend till least through 2020.

The International Olympic Committee said the decision to part ways was mutual, reports CNN.

However, the split comes with one exception: McDonald's (MCD) will still sponsor the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea. McDonald's will operate restaurants in the Olympic Park and the Olympic Village, and can advertise in South Korea as an Olympic sponsor.

But McDonald's Olympic-themed advertising in the United States will end immediately.

McDonald's has worked with the Olympics since 1968, when it delivered hamburgers to athletes competing in the Winter Games in Grenoble, France.

It became an official sponsor of the U.S. Olympic Committee in 1976 and has been associated with the Games ever since.

