IPl 2017: Why David Warner might be wearing his shades next time he bats at Eden Gardens

Spectators at the Eden Gardens lighted up their mobile flashlights in unison which distracted the Australian opener

It seems Kuldeep Yadav was not the only one troubling David Warner with his wrist spin. During the eighth over the whole of Eden Gardens lighted their cell phone flashlights and play was stopped.

David Warner complained to the officiating umpire that he cannot see the white ball against the barrage of flash lights. Kolkata Knight Riders captain, Gautam Gambhir was also seen having a chat with the umpires. After a brief discussion, play was allowed to carry on.

Incidentally, Warner was sent back to the pavilion by Yadav in his next over with a slightly flighted delivery, when he was caught at long off.

Sorry Warner, may be you can carry our shades next time when you bat at the Eden Gardens.