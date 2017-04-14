'Private' Tendulkar opens up

Known to be an intensely private person, master blaster Sachin Tendulkar on Thursday said he is making efforts to open up and allow people get more insight into his life and cricket.

Launching the trailer of his biopic 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' here the cricketer, who was awarded the Bharat Ratna, said, "Yeah, I'm a private person, but over a period of time I have figured that there are certain things that people want to know and I have made all possible efforts to try and live up to their (people's) expectations. We have to find that balance, where they get enough information and also I'm comfortable."

The former India captain, who played for over 24 years — scoring over 34,000 runs and hitting 100 centuries in international cricket, spoke about the biopic and the experiences and passion about his life.

Tendulkar said, "This is special. Thank you very much for this kind of response. Over the last 24 years that I have played for India, the kind of love that you have showered upon me and the way you have supported me and that's what we have covered. This movie is not just about my cricket but also there are lot many other factors, other chapters in my life that we want to show everyone."

About his debut on the silver screen, Tendulkar said, "I never thought something like this (biopic) would happen in my life. All I wanted to do as a child was to pick up a cricket bat and play cricket for India and chase my dream.

"My dream started when I was only 10. I wanted to win the World Cup for India, hold that trophy and I started playing cricket and along the way lot many things happened in my life but they were all real and there were no retakes and everything happened in front of the world."

Tendulkar added, "If you were out. It was over. One had to be prepared for all the adversities. There were some incredible moments and that is something we have been able to capture."

"I never thought something like this going to happen in my life. I am really excited because it is a new experience for me to work with James (director) who has so much experience and has shown a different side of me, which not many people have known. There are lot many things in the movie apart from cricket," said Tendulkar.

When asked about the highlight of his career, Tendulkar said, "There is no toss up there. It's World Cup finals. I don't think there is a greater cricketing moment in my life. The win sits right at the top."

"I wanted to live for that moment ( World Cup win) and that changed my life. When Kapil Dev lifted the trophy in 1983, that was the moment and I was chasing my dream and when it eventually happened, I don't think anything gets better than that," said Tendulkar.

Sachin: A Billion Dreams is directed by James Erskine and will hit the theatres on 26 May this year.