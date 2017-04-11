Kill them with kindness: Dhoni's wife Sakshi KINDLY hits back at Harsh Goenka following series of anti-Dhoni tweets

Harsh Goenka comments on Twitter showed very less admiration for MS Dhoni, which did not go well with his fans.

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni will always go down as one of India's greatest cricketers. While Dhoni might still remain in action as he edges closer towards his retirement, there's a lot to boast about what he has brought to India's trophy cabinet.

But ever since his axing as Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) captain in place of Steve Smith, things have not been rosy between MS Dhoni and Harsh Goenka, the brother of RPS owner Sanjiv Goenka. Harsh Goenka received a lot of flak for his series of anti-Dhoni comments that raged many of his fans on social media.

Despite Dhoni yet to comment about the situation, his wife, Sakshi Singh Dhoni has hit back at Goenka indirectly for his criticism on the former Indian captain. Sakshi posted two posts on Instagram, the first one included a picture of herself wearing a jersey and a helmet of Chennai Super Kings, the team Dhoni last played for, and in her following post she shared a quote about Karma.

The picture quoted, “When a bird is alive, it eats ants. When the bird is dead, ants eat the bird. Time and circumstances can change at any time. Don’t devalue or hurt anyone in life. You may be powerful today, but remember, time is more powerful than you. One tree makes a million match sticks but only one match is needed to burn a million trees. So be good and do good.”

