IPL 10: After getting Ishant on board, Sehwag mocks him MERCILESSLY and sets a difficult task for KXIP players

This Twitter exchange between Virender Sehwag and Ishant Sharma will leave you in splits.

Virender Sehwag is the reason why Ishant Sharma found a place in the Kings XI Punjab line-up after remaining unsold in the player auction. Just when it seemed that the senior Indian pacer would miss out on T20 action, Viru was quick to call up his former state and national mate as a replacement for injured Murali Vijay.

After the completion of formalities, the duo had a hilarious exchange on Twitter.

"Welcoming the Hairy&Slightly distorted Burj Khalifa @ImIshant to the @lionsdenkxip family.Plz Welcome him by making such a face wherever u r," Sehwag tweeted with the famous image of Ishant mimicking Australian captain Steve Smith.

"Thanks paaji !!! And first you have to make the same expression tomorrow in the practice session," replied the pacer.

"That's the difference Burj Khalifa ji.We have to "Make" that expression. Making that expression itself is a practice session," Viru was back with his witty reply.

​In a bid to add experience to a young bowling line-up, Kings XI Punjab on Tuesday roped in Ishant on Sehwag's advice. Ishant revealed how things worked out for him after failing to attract a bid in the auction. "A couple of days back, Viru bhai called up and asked if I am free. That's how it worked out," Ishant said.

Ishant said that he is fresher than some of the other pacers as he played only 5 of 13 home Tests this season. In fact after the IPL snub, Ishant was looking for a county contract.

"I was not in a holiday mode. I was planning to play county cricket and was in search of a contract. In fact, when you don't get a team at IPL auction, you have to play somewhere," said the Delhi lad.

Over the years, Ishant has played for a number of franchises - Kolkata Knight Riders, Deccan Chargers, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rising Pune Supergiants. The 28-year-old has 88 wickets from the 107 Twenty20 matches he has played and has an economy rate of 7.75 with a best bowling figures of 5 for 12.

