Vote now! Gambhir or Dhawan? Who should open the innings for India in 2nd Test

'Who is going to be Murali Vijay's opening partner in the second Test?' This is the biggest question which is doing the rounds at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Gautam Gambhir has come back to the Indian team after a hiatus of two years while Shikhar Dhawan is in with a chance to resurrect his faltering Test career for one last time.

Gambhir's selection is not without the backing of numbers. The Delhi batsman has bagful of runs – 77, 90, 59, 94, 36 – in his last five first-class innings and also an average of 49.375 (1580 runs in 34 innings) in first-class cricket since he last played for India in 2014.

Dhawan has only himself to blame for the position that he is in today. Knowing well about the competition for places in the squad, he needed to score in humongous proportions to get back to the playing 11. With returns of 27, 1 and 26 in his last two Tests, only one half-century (84) and a pair in his last 12 innings, some consider Dhawan to be lucky in the squad itself.