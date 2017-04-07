Every Indian whose heart bleeds for nation has his prayers answered: Sehwag hails miraculous recovery of Chetan Cheetah

The former Indian cricketer writes an emotional tribute to the braveheart soldier.

CRPF commander Chetan Cheetah, who was discharged from AIIMS even after being shot nine times during an encounter with terrorists in Kashmir, seems to have found a huge fan in Virender Sehwag.

The former Indian cricketer, who is extremely active on social media, paid a rich tribute to the brave soldier's miraculous recovery on Twitter in Thursday.

"Every Indian whose heart bleeds for the nation has his prayers answered. Our Chetan Cheetah is back. What a man, what spirit , a true hero," wrote Sehwag.

Here's his tweet:

Every Indian whose heart bleeds for the nation has his prayers answered. Our #ChetanCheetah is back. What a man , what spirit ,a true hero pic.twitter.com/KNZw6q9tng — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 6, 2017

Cheetah was first wheeled in on February 14 at the trauma centre of the premier medical institute after being airlifted from Srinagar. Doctors attending to him said he had shown a steely resolve to respond to their intensive medical care that went on for close to about two months.

The braveheart had suffered bullet injuries in his brain, right eye, abdomen, both the arms, left hand and in the buttock region.

