SEE PICS: Sakshi Malik, Dipa Karmakar and other sporting heroes receive Padma Shri awards

(L - R) Vikas Gowda, Sakshi Malik, Dipa Karmakar and Mariyappan Thangavelu receiving the Padma Shri award on Thursday
Thu, 13 Apr 2017

Discus thrower Vikas Gowda and Paralympian Mariyappan Thangavelu also accept the prestigious award from President Pranab Mukherjee.

In a ceremonious event at the Rashtrapati Bhawan on Thursday, Rio Olympic Bronze medal winner Sakshi Malik received Padma Shri from President Pranab Mukherjee for her heroics. Along with her, gymnast Dipa Karmakar​ was also awarded the Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian award in India.

Here are images from the awards ceremony:

