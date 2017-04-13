SEE PICS: Sakshi Malik, Dipa Karmakar and other sporting heroes receive Padma Shri awards

Discus thrower Vikas Gowda and Paralympian Mariyappan Thangavelu also accept the prestigious award from President Pranab Mukherjee.

In a ceremonious event at the Rashtrapati Bhawan on Thursday, Rio Olympic Bronze medal winner Sakshi Malik received Padma Shri from President Pranab Mukherjee for her heroics. Along with her, gymnast Dipa Karmakar​ was also awarded the Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian award in India.

Other notable winners of this award were discus thrower Vikas Gowda and Paralympian Mariyappan Thangavelu.

Here are images from the awards ceremony:

Wrestler Sakshi Malik receives Padma Shri from President Pranab Mukherjee in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/ebChvVeu4E — ANI (@ANI_news) April 13, 2017

Gymnast Dipa Karmakar receives Padma Shri from President Pranab Mukherjee in Delhi pic.twitter.com/rrGz9WVzSJ — ANI (@ANI_news) April 13, 2017

Discus Thrower Vikas Gowda receives Padma Shri from President Pranab Mukherjee in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/4qBkYV9oU3 — ANI (@ANI_news) April 13, 2017