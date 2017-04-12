Explosion in Dortmund team bus, Spanish defender Marc Bartra injured

At least one person has been injured by an explosion on the bus taking the Borussia Dortmund soccer team to their Champions League quarter-final first-leg match against Monaco on Tuesday, the German club said. The BBC reported that defender and Spanish international Marc Bartra was injured.

"Shortly after the departure of the Borussia Dortmund team bus from the hotel to the stadium there was an incident. The bus has been damaged in two places," Dortmund said in a statement.

"One person has been injured and is in the hospital. At this point we will inform as soon as we know more."

The Borussia Dortmund team bus was damaged and a passenger injured after three explosions went off near the vehicle on the way to the Champions League home game against Monaco on Wednesday, police confirmed.

"The bus set off" from the team's hotel to the stadium when "three explosive charges have detonated," said a spokesman, Gunnar Wortmann.

Local police say a player for German soccer team Borussia Dortmund was injured today following explosions near the team bus ahead of the Champions League quarterfinal match against Monaco. The match, the first of two legs between the two sides in Europe's premier club competition, has been called off until Wednesday.

Stadium spokesman Norbert Dickel informed fans of the cancellation, saying that "there is no reason for panic here at the stadium."

North Rhine-Westphalia police spokesman Gunnar Wortmann told The Associated Press that there were "three explosions near the (Borussia Dortmund) team bus as they left the hotel to go to the stadium" and that "there was one player injured inside and damage to a window."

Dortmund said the player was Spanish defender Marc Bartra and that he is currently in hospital. Dortmund also said the player was "in safety" and that "there is no danger in and around the stadium." Police say the explosions took place in the run-up to the match at around 7 PM local time.

Dortmund is in western Germany, in the densely populated Ruhr industrial region. Inside the packed stadium, supporters of Monaco, which plays in the French league, chanted "Dortmund, Dortmund" in sympathy for the German side.

