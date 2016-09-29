Sony Xperia XZ with triple image-sensing available in India starting October 1

The phone can be be preordered between October 1 to 10, though the price has not yet been announced.

Sony India has made another addition to the Xperia range with the launch of the new Xperia XZ. Bundled with bonus offerings this flagship device ensures an even more intelligent and personified experience.

The Xperia XZ packs two powerful cameras; a 23 MP rear camera with triple image sensing technology, that captures images with three times the precision, and a 13 MP wide angle front camera. In the rear camera, two additional assisting sensors have been added, allowing you to capture beautiful images in motion with true to life colours in virtually any conditions.

The Xperia XZ features a 5.2-inch full HD (1920x1080) display with Gorilla Glass 4. The device has a metal back with a signature “loop design”, so the display’s Gorilla Glass is rounded to meet it on the edges. In addition, Sony’s iconic power button also doubles as a convenient fingerprint scanner. It’s also water-resistant IP65/68, meaning mild splashes should be just fine, as long as all the ports are closed.

The Xperia XZ comes with a 2.15GHz 64-bit Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor with 3GB RAM and 64GB internal memory (expandable up to 256GB). It’s powered by a 2900mAh battery with Qnovo Adaptive Charging. The device supports dual 4G nano SIMs, comes with Type-C USB, and is pre-loaded with Android Marshmallow, with a Nougat update to be available in a few months.

You can preorder the Siny Xperia XZ at all Sony Centers, select retail outlets and online exclusively on Amazon.in, October 1 to October 10, 2016. As a pre-booking offer, customers will also get a SmartBand Talk – SWR30 worth Rs 8,990 free.