World-class playgrounds in ward soon

While a lot is being discussed about the growing sports culture in Nagpada, at the same time, emphasis has to be laid on having better and proper infrastructure for the playgrounds. The BMC and the locals are now taking up the upgradation of Bachchu Bhai Khan Playground.

The playground, named after a famous basketball player, lacks infrastructure and basic amenities. Recently, the local corporator along with the Nagpada Basketball Association and BMC authorities visited the ground to oversee the improvement efforts.

Built using funds from the BMC, the revamp plan includes a stadium, doctors and medical facilities for players on the ground.

Another playground to undergo improvement is the Jhula Maidan. According to Rais Shaikh, the local corporator, the ground has stones and when cricketers or other sportsmen play they get injured which impacts their career. "We plan to have nets for cricket, a proper stadium, floodlights and a basketball turf too. It will also have basement parking," said Shaikh.