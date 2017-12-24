Woman raped inside Versova garden, friend held

The Versova police have arrested a 23-year-old youth for allegedly raping his friend inside a garden at Versova in Andheri. The accused, along with his friends, had went to the garden and were consuming liquor there. Later, the accused raped his friend when she was in an intoxicated state.

According to police, Shoheb Sayyed, 23, a friend of the 20-year-old victim, was at a private garden at Versova in Andheri on Wednesday after which the group of friends consumed alcohol. The victim who was intoxicated remained back with Sayyed while the other friends left for their residence.

"The accused forced himself on her and raped her throughout the night, as the victim was unconscious after consuming alcohol. The victim claimed that the accused later informed her about the incident," said a Versova police officer.

"We have registered a case under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and have arrested the accused. The accused has been remanded in police custody," said Kiran Kale, Senior Inspector, Versova police station.