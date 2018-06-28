Why is metro work, unlike buildings, free from cave-ins?

The recent cave-in at a building construction site in Wadala area has brought to the fore a discussion on how to carry out and maintain safe excavation work like in metro construction. Developers normally use the shore piling technique during excavation, these piles are used so as to give support to the earth and retain the upper portion.

According to Subodh Jain, Former Member (Engineering) Railway Board, in a metro work, where excavation is carried out, a diaphragm wall is built, where no water, no soil seeps in, unlike in shore piling where because of the distance between the piles, water starts flowing and subsequently soil too flows.

Thus, creating rat holes, and causing damages.

In a metro excavation work, it is sheet piling. where two steel sheets are entangled and put inside making it waterproof and the gaps are filled with concrete walls; these walls created in between two sheets are called diaphragms. Between these walls are also horizontal beams or cross braces that are put in for support.