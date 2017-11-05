Washim: 101 homes for differently-abled

The appraisal committee's nod, and it has to go through the state-level monitoring committee before it is sent to the Centre for final approval

For the first time in the state, a Municipal Council has sent a proposal under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) to construct homes for the differently-abled. Washim Municipal Council's proposal has already received the appraisal committee's nod, and it has to go through the state-level monitoring committee before it is sent to the Centre for final approval.

The proposal is for construction of 101 homes in Wahim. Ganesh Shete, chief officer of Washim Municipal Council, said that a senior bureaucrat from the state Housing department had said that the government was considering writing to the Prime Minister's Office about the proposal, in the hope that it can find a mention in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mann Ki Baat radio programme.

Under PMAY, Centre and state governments contribute Rs 2.5 lakh for every beneficiary buying a house. The size of the homes for economically weaker section is 30 sqmt.

The project in Washim came into existence after Shete and his team organised regular workshops for the differently abled people in the city. The exercise was aimed at disseminating information about all the schemes of the Central government dealing with insurance, medical help and other issues.

"After this, we conducted a special survey in the city to identify the number of disabled people in the city and their housing status," said Shete. "There we found around 110 to 120 people who either have land, but not proper homes, or no homes at all."

He added, "A senior IAS officer from the Housing department told me that they were considering writing to the PMO with details of how a housing scheme under PMAY has been proposed for the differently abled, in case it can be mentioned in the Mann Ki Baat programme."

The municipal council has even found out a way to help the proposed beneficiaries. "Apart from the money Centre and State will put in, the Municipal Council will also contribute an amount; we are even seeking help from corporates as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). We are working out these calculations."

The proposal will come up before the state-level monitoring committee in a meeting scheduled for this week. A senior official from state's PMAY department said, "The meeting of the second committee is scheduled for either November 7 or 8. We are hopeful that the committee will pass the proposal. This is the first proposal concerning homes for physically challenged people."

PROJECT DETAILS

Centre and state govts to contribute Rs 2.5 lakh for every home

Size of homes for economically weaker section is 30 sqmt