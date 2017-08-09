VJTI's Prof Dhiren Patel appointed as the acting Pro-VC at Mumbai University

The appointment made by Governor of Maharashtra would be for the next three months.

As the University of Mumbai faces an unprecedented crisis with the delayed results, the Governor of Maharashtra has reportedly cleared the appointment of Prof Dhiren Patel as the acting Pro-VC of the university.

Patel is currently the Director of the Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute (VJTI) and would soon be given the additional charge of the post. The official confirmation regarding this is likely to come by Wednesday evening.

Governor of Maharashtra who is also the Chancellor of the university finalised the appointment of Patel on a temporary basis at a meeting held at the Raj Bhavan on Tuesday evening.

Sources in the university said that Patel's appointment was made considering his expertise in computers being a computer engineer. "The university needs someone who can tackle systemic delays and glitches at this point" said an MU official. The official said that Patel's appointment would be made for the for the next three months.

The post of the Pro-VC at the university has been vacant for the last three years.