University of Mumbai launches online certification programme

In a first, the University of Mumbai has launched a Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) on SWAYAM — the government platform for Open Learning. The varsity launched its certificate programme in Communication Technologies in Education on the portal on November 13.

Despite being the first such initiative of the University, the course has had over 3,200 students across the country enrolled on the portal. "Open Online learning has become the need of the hour with several avenues available for people to pick courses of their interest and get a certificate without having to go anywhere. With the government of India emphasising open learning through the SWAYAM portal, the need was felt to introduce a course from the university which learners across the country can benefit from. It became the first course from the varsity to become available for all learners across the country," said Dr Dhaneshwar Harichandan, Director, Institute of Distance and Open Learning (IDOL) and the course coordinator.

The course is spread across 15 weeks and students would be provided with e-text and videos on the portal.

"In the eighth week, students would be given an assignment which they need to submit online. In the 15th week, a pen and paper test would be conducted at centres across the country," he added.

HOW IT WORKS