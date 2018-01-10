Three city youth die in Expressway accident

Three youth from Chembur died in a car accident on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway near Dhamini area on Tuesday. Two of their friends are admitted in MGM Hospital, Kamothe, and are in a stable condition.

The youngsters who succumbed to their injuries were identified as Faijaan Shaikh, Swaddha, and Shraddha. Other two admitted to the hospital were identified as Rizwan and Nilesh Thakur.

The group of five friends was going to Lonavla to celebrate the birthday of a friend who died in the accident.

A doctor from the MGM hospital, said, “Both the admitted patients are in stable condition and out of danger. They are kept under observation for 24 hours.”

Ashok Kumar Thakur, father of Nilesh who is admitted in the hospital, said, “These students had recently passed out from HSC. Nilesh is studying for IIT. They were on their way to celebrate one of their friend’s birthday who died in the accident. He has injuries on his back but is in stable condition. Both friends might get discharged in two days.” Thakur also added that Rizwan is fine and had visited Nilesh’s ward to meet him.

An accidental death report (ADR) has been filed in the case. According to the witness from the spot, the car speedingly dashed a tempo parked near the Expressway lane.