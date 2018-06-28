Thermocol during Ganeshotsav exempted

Ganesh mandals may get consideration for the use of thermocol in their decorations during the festive season.

The state government is considering granting them exemption to use thermocol, said senior state environment department officials.

The official said that these mandals, which wield political and social clout, had requested the state government for a waiver for this festive season. "A decision about this will be taken by the group of ministers. The mandals may be asked to apply to the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) for using thermocol subject to certain conditions. The MPCB will decide on their applications," he added.

Environment minister Ramdas Kadam said, this was because the Ganesh mandals had also paid their suppliers in advance for thermocol to be used in the decorations.

Another official said the mandals would be asked to keep security deposits with thermocol producers or sellers from whom they received the material. This would be refunded to them after the thermocol was returned to these sellers after the festive season concluded. They in turn would have to recycle it. However, the officials pointed out how the costs of recycling thermocol were high.