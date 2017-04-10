Thakkar cash trail may lead to properties

Sagar Thakkar, alias 'Shaggy', the mastermind of the Internal Revenue Service call centre scam in which thousands of Americans were defrauded to the tune of $300 million, invested black money in properties in Delhi and Ahmedabad, revealed the Thane Crime Branch.

The money trail, which was routed through China, Thailand and Dubai via hawala channels, has been under watch by the Crime Branch officers.

The Crime Branch also revealed that Thakkar's sister, Reema, handled the accounts of the illegal company based out of Ahmedabad. Thakkar and his sister would visit the call centre every month in Ahmedabad to distribute cash among the employees to avoid government scrutiny.

Nitin Thackeray, Senior Inspector, Thane Crime Branch said, "We will probe the property deals, and are on the lookout for Reema Thakkar, who has been absconding since her brother's arrest."

Abhishek Trimukhe, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Thane Crime Branch said, "We have not yet arrested the 15 other people involved in the scam."

The police will be conducting further investigations to uncover additional facts pertaining to the case.

The scam came to light in 2016 when police raided call centres at Mira Road in Thane on the intervening night of October 4 and October 5. Subsequently, police teams raided and shut down five call centres in Ahmedabad which were a part of the racket.