State takes cues from SGNP's leopard rescue efforts

The Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) model of Living with Leopards that has helped in the effective handling of several human-leopard conflicts in and around the city will now be replicated across Maharashtra, said PCCF (Wildlife) AK Misra on Thursday after having a detailed meeting with SGNP officials.

"Taking a cue from SGNP, we will develop similar leopard rescue teams across the state where there are high levels of human-animal conflicts. These teams will have proper uniforms, safety equipment and will be trained in interacting with locals to create awareness along with handling rescue and conflict situations. I have already asked the SGNP team to help in training these rescue teams," said Misra, and added that he was impressed by the manner in which Mumbai was not only handling the conflict situations but also creating awareness among citizens.

Misra said a total of 42 human deaths were reported due to conflict in 2017. "In 2016, it was 52. We realise that wildlife conflict mitigation has become an important aspect of wildlife management. Hence the focus is on effective conflict management and it's encouraging to see the work being done by SGNP," he said.

Pune-based wildlife biologist Dr Vidya Athreya of Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) who was present at the meeting said that the move was in the right direction. "In fact even the Uttarakhand forest department visited Mumbai and were impressed by the SGNP model. Along with an NGO, they too are trying to replicate this model," said Dr Athreya.

LIVING WITH LEOPARD