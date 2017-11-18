Slum squatters occupying Cuffe Parade

The four plots 106,107,108 and 109 on the Block IV of Backbay Reclamation has been termed as green zone and belongs to the City Collector

Meeting Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis earlier this week, Cuffe Parade residents pleaded him to take strict action against the slum mafia who are allegedly operating at the Backbay Reclamation area of the region.

The development plan for the city has earmarked four plots as green zone, belonging to the government which has been allegedly encroached upon.

The four plots 106,107,108 and 109 on the Block IV of Backbay Reclamation has been termed as green zone and belongs to the City Collector. These plots have been allegedly encroached upon by slum dwellers. On November 13, the Cuffe Parade Residents Association met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to request him to take action against the slum lords for encroaching upon the open spaces.

"We fear that the slum mafias are slowly moving towards the Bayview Marina garden which also belongs to the City Collector," said Padmakar Nandekar, Secretary General, CPRA.