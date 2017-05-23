Shiv Sena stages protests over toll at Mumbai International Airport; shut down plaza

Security has been beefed up following the incident, and the Sena's threats that they would shut down airport operations

Members of the Shiv Sena on Tuesday staged a protest Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport and forcefully shut down a toll plaza in reaction to the rates levied by them

Shiv Sena MLC Anil Parab earlier had written to the GVK authorities, claiming that toll was ‘illegal’ and should be immediately discontinued. The GVK group runs the Mumbai airport.

When no action was taken, hundreds of party workers gathered at the toll plaza and held placards before forcefully shutting down the toll booth.

The protesters have also warned of serious consequences if the toll plaza is opened again. Parab also threatened to enter the airport and shut it down.

Following the protests, the Mumbai police have beefed up a security at the toll plaza and the airport to ensure the security and safety.

According to the protesters, levying a toll of Rs 130 on all vehicles coming to Chhatrapati Shivaji Mumbai International Airport is illegal. Apart from the toll, parking charges are also taken from the vehicles due to which the citizens feel that they are harassed. All the vehicles don’t go park at the airport but still pay Rs 130.