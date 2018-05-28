Shiv Sena-BJP clash to bring Congress to power

While the blow hot and cold relationship between the BJP and Shiv Sena continues, senior BJP leader and state revenue minister Chandrakantdada Patil warned that the two parties contesting the elections would bring the Congress to power. Patil admitted that the alliance between the two parties was political expediency to keep out the Congress.

Speaking at Kolhapur on Sunday, Patil said "if the BJP and Sena fight against each other, Congress will not win. If we contest separately, the Congress will come to power. We know how the Congress rules when in government," he charged. Patil also admitted that they were "desperate" to continue with an alliance with the Shiv Sena for the 'benefit' of the common people of Maharashtra and not for power.