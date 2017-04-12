Sena, BJP face-off over rooftop restaurants likely

Aditya Thackeray, President of Yuva Sena, mooted a plan for night life in the city where in all the eateries, medical stores and dairies would be allowed to be kept open.

Civic meetings this month will witness constant friction between Shiv Sena and the BJP as both the parties have three important proposals to be tabled in the general body meeting including a proposal to start a night bazaar, implementing the policy for rooftop restaurants and converting Mahalakshmi racecourse into a theme park.

While the proposal for the weekend night bazaar was made by BJP corporator Ameet Satam, it was supported by Shiv Sena after Aditya Thackeray, President of Yuva Sena, mooted a plan for night life in the city where in all the eateries, medical stores and dairies would be allowed to be kept open.

While the civic administration has opined that the weekend night market can be accomodated in the new Hawkers Policy when implemented, ironically, Aditya's night life proposal is yet to be approved by the state government as it involves the law and order of the city.

The proposal to allow rooftop restaurants in Mumbai was moved by the Samajwadi Party in the BMC, which was supported by Shiv Sena. However, the BJP showed strong opposition to this. Interestingly, the BMC has already prepared a policy allowing rooftop restaurants, which is yet to be approved in the corporation general body meeting. If Shiv Sena wants to get this proposal approved, the party will have to seek support from the opposition. The third proposal includes Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray's pet project of converting the race course at Mahalaxmi into theme park along the lines of Central Park in the US. However, most part land of the racecourse belongs to the state and it is yet to decide on the lease policy.