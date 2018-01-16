Trending#

Scotch, single malts smuggled into city via railways

Liquor bottles that were seized by excise officials  



   

   

   
   

    





   


 
  
   
   

  
After record seizure of duty-evaded scotch and single malts, state excise officials said this liquor was smuggled into Mumbai from Delhi through the Railways. Officials added that they would probe if any Railway staff was involved in the racket, which saw entry-level scotch brands to those costing over Rs 1.50 lakh per bottle, being brought in illegally for sale in Maharashtra.

 
On Sunday, state excise officials had made their largest seizure of duty-evaded and duplicate scotch worth Rs 2 crore.

 
Based on a tip-off, a state excise team had arrested two alleged bootleggers, Bipin Shah and Punjalal Patel, and unearthed a godown at Andheri East where around 175 boxes of scotch were stored. Divisional Deputy Commissioner (Konkan), state excise, Tanaji Salunkhe said most of the 1,800 bottles were originals, with just a few of them being duplicates. On Monday evening, officials seized 12 more boxes of scotch, which had arrived at Bandra Terminus from Delhi, after the accused confessed.

 
“The accused have revealed that they used to smuggle the liquor from Delhi through the Railways in batches of four to eight boxes. We are trying to track down this Delhi-based supplier,” said Salunkhe. 

 
“We have examined their call records and Whatsapp chats. The duo seem to have sold the liquor to individuals. No wine shops or permit rooms were found to have purchased from them,” he said, adding that they would track down those who had placed bulk orders for the duty-evaded liquor.

 
  • On Sunday, officials made largest seizure of duty-evaded, duplicate scotch worth Rs 2 crore   
  • Officials said they would probe role of Railway staff
