Saw Manju being assaulted: Indrani Mukerjea

The Session’s court on Wednesday ordered the medical examination of Indrani Mukerjea after taking cognisance of her allegations against jail authorities brutally assaulting her. The court also asked the authorities to register an FIR in the murder case of Manjula Shetye alias Manju at Nagpada police station. Mukerjea, through her lawyer, on Tuesday, informed the court that she was brutally assaulted by jail authorities and was threatened with the same fate as Manju if she raised her voice against the prison officers.

“The court can ask woman staff to check me in person as I can show the bruises I have received on my body,” Mukerjea said.

Mukerjea revealed that she heard the police assaulting Manju and saw her, through a hole in the door of her cell, being brought out of her barrack with a dupatta around her neck. “I was also told that they would put a stick inside her,” Mukerjea said.

She heard screams till 6.30 am. “However, when I asked the special guard Bindu N about Manju, she said Manju is stable. Ten minutes later, I got to know that Manju is dead,” said Mukerjea. She further claimed that after recording her statement, the superintendent of the jail ordered a lathi charge on inmates after switching off all the lights of the prison.

“The Superintendent threatened me with dire consequences since I would appear as a witness against her in the case. The superintendent threatened me again saying ‘You have done what you wanted to do, now you will face the same consequences as Manju.’ I am receiving verbal threats from everyone in prison,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai crime branch has taken over the investigation of Shetye’s murder after the Nagpada police handed over details of the investigation. However, the riot case will be probed by Nagpada police.