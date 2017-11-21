Real-life hero: This man rescued a baby from an auto and safely handed her over to Mumbai Police

A 14-day-old baby girl was found abandoned inside an autorickshaw. The incident was reported at Kanjurgaon, near a bus stop, on Sunday night. A youth after rescuing the baby tweeted about the incident to the Mumbai Police. Shockingly, the passersby instead of helping the youth tried to dissuade him from helping the baby girl and tried to scare him with legal police troubles. The local police immediately rushed for the aid of the baby girl and admitted her to Sion hospital for treatment.

Found this 3 to 5 day year old kid in closed auto. Please help me guys. I’ve no idea what to do? #help pic.twitter.com/ZBHg8xdLNz — Aman (@Jugadu_banda) November 19, 2017

A Twitter handle user Aman Sharma,26, an employee for a logistic firm along with other two friends were walking on the street when they heard the cries of the baby girl inside an autorickshaw at Kanjur gaon near a bus stop. After hearing the cries they checked the locality and found the baby girl and from his account Jugadu_banda tweeted to the Mumbai police Twitter handle.The police personal soon reached at the spot and rushed the baby girl for treatment. The police have now launched a search to nab the parents of the baby girl.

"We were walking on the street at around 11.30pm when we heard the cries of the baby who was shivering due to cold. We immediately tweeted the incident to the Mumbai police Twitter handle and we were given help. We are happy that we managed to save a life.", said Aman Sharma.

"Many passersby walked by after seeing the baby girl and no one came forward for help fearing police procedures. Instead of helping me in the situation the passersby tried to scare me of legal troubles. This is so lame that the passersby instead of giving me a helping hand were advising me to not get into legal trouble.", said Sharma.

Gajanan Tapale, Senior Police Inspector, Kanjurmarg police station, said, "We have registered a case under section 317(Exposure and abandonment of child under twelve years, by parent or person having care of it.) of the Indian Penal Code against unknown person and we are checking the CCTV camera footage of the locality. Moreover, we are also seeking details from nearby nursing hospitals about women who have delivered baby girl in last week."

"The baby girl is recuperating and is out of danger. We are investigating further.", said Tapale.