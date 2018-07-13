Rains damage 10 trains, Western Railway services to be hit for a week

For at least a week, train services will be affected on the Western Railway line, as 10 trains are marooned inside their sheds for repairs. These are the ones whose machines got submerged in water due to flooding on tracks. This will lead to cancellations and delays of trains. A repercussion of these delays was felt on Thursday morning when a 50-year-old woman died while trying to board an overcrowded train from Borivali.

At around 9.24 am, a Churchgate-bound fast train arrived at Borivali station. It was supposed to arrive at 9.05am and platform 7 was heavily crowded due to delays in services. Alka Patade, a resident of Nancy Colony in Borivali, tried boarding this train. She failed to do so and came under the wheels of the train.

"It seems that she was trying to catch this train and in the melee, she tripped and fell on the tracks and came under the train. Further investigation is on," said S Patil, Senior Police Inspector, Borivali GRP. Sources said that she suffered severe injuries and was declared dead on arrival at Kasturba Hospital. She was working for a bank in Bandra Kurla Complex.

The already-delayed local trains had to wait for nine minutes after this incident. The WR officials said that delays will continue as they have lost 10 rakes that got damaged due to waterlogging on tracks. "It will take around a week for them to be repaired. Till that time, train services will be affected," said AK Gupta, General Manager, Western Railway.

On July 12, the WR cancelled 70 suburban services, while another 125 were delayed by 15-20 minutes. The WR has 101 rakes in all in their fleet, of which 90 rakes are used every day, running 1,355 services to ferry 37 lakh commuters. The rest are kept as spare, which are used in case of emergencies. Some long-distance trains — namely Baroda Express and Shatabdi Express — also got damaged.