Rail line revived in Vasind-Asangaon

Finally after more than 97 hours, the Vasind-Asangaon section has become operational. The first train on the affected line, which remained shut since August 29 after the Nagpur-Mumbai Duranto Express derailed, was run at 7.54 am.

The CR officials said that they declared the track to be safe on the Up-line between Asangaon-Vasind route at 6.25am. The alignment work on the new OHE cables was completed by 7.40 am and by 7.54 am the first train — 12154 Bhopal Habibganj-Mumbai LLT — left Asangaon station and reached Vasind at 8.34 am.

“We have put speed restriction and trains are running at 10kmph. And Down-line trains have been made operational at speeds of 30kmph. Speed restrictions will be reviewed from time to time,” said Sunil Udasi, Chief PRO, CR.

Quick action

More than 500 railway men were pressed into action, and even local villagers came to help by offering food.

This train was carrying 1090 passengers and all were rescued safely, and none were injured.